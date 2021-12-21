Falcons Worked Out Six Players Including RB Lamar Miller

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons worked out six players on Tuesday including veteran RB Lamar Miller.

The full list includes:

Of this group, Atlanta signed Hansen to their practice squad.

Miller, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with Miami before agreeing to a four-year, $26 million contract that included $14 million guaranteed with the Texans back in 2016.

Miller made a base salary of $5.5 million for the 2019 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2020 as he worked his way back from a torn ACL. The Bears signed Miller to their practice squad and he was later signed away by Washington.

Washington released Miller during training camp this summer. He signed on with the Saints’ practice squad in October and lasted a month in New Orleans.

In 2020, Miller played one game for the Bears and caught two passes for six yards.

