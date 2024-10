Falcons Signing WR Phillip Dorsett II To PS

Per Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are signing veteran WR Phillip Dorsett II to their practice squad.

Dorsett, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in 2021, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars released him and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle released Dorsett and he caught on with the Texans for the 2022 season. He signed with the Raiders back in March of last year but was among their final roster cuts. He caught on with the Broncos’ practice squad last season. He is now signing with Atlanta after a successful workout.

In 2023, Dorsett appeared in two games for the Broncos.