Falcons Working Out UFL OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty

According to MLFootball, the Falcons are bringing in OT Juwann Bushell-Beatty of the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks for a workout.

Bushell-Beatty, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in 2019 and caught on with the Commanders, but was waived a month later.

The Cowboys later signed Bushell-Beatty to a contract in August 2019 before waiving him coming out of the preseason. From there, Bushell-Beatty opted to join the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL and briefly signed with the Panthers.

He joined the Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL in 2021 and the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits in 2022. He spent the last two years with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL.

During his time at Michigan, Bushell-Beatty was a two-year starter at right tackle and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2018. He appeared in 33 games and made 18 start for them.