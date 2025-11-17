Falcons WR Drake London To Miss Some Time With PCL Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Falcons WR Drake London has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain.

That will sideline him for at least this week and potentially longer. PCL injuries aren’t typically season-ending but they can linger and impact players for a few weeks.

London, 24, was a three-year starter at USC. He was the Pac-12 offensive player of the year and a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

London signed a four-year, $21,534,467 contract that includes a $12,841,430. The Falcons picked up his fifth-year option worth $16.817 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

In 2025, London has appeared in nine games for the Falcons and caught 60 passes on 94 targets for 810 yards and six touchdowns.