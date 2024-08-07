Falcons WR Rondale Moore Carted Off With Aircast On Leg

Falcons WR Rondale Moore suffered a non-contact injury while running a route during Wednesday’s practice against the Dolphins, per Miles Garrett.

Moore was loaded onto a cart after an aircast was placed on his right leg.

Josh Kendall says that Moore’s injury was “knee related.”

Moore, 24, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was a consensus All-American as a freshman in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Moore with pick No. 49 overall in the second round.

Arizona traded Moore to the Falcons for QB Desmond Ridder this offseason.

Moore is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,924,241 million with a $2,395,812 million signing bonus. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Moore appeared in appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 40 passes for 352 yards receiving to go along with 28 carries for 178 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.