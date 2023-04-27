Final 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Two Rounds

Here’s the final 2023 NFL Mock Draft from NFL Trade Rumors. There are two rounds so be sure to click the link at the bottom for round two!

There are only 31 picks in the first round this year as the Dolphins forfeited their pick this year for tampering.

2023 NFL Mock Draft

1 – Carolina Panthers (CHI): Alabama QB Bryce Young

Despite some recent internet buzz that Will Levis has been telling friends and family that he’ll be the top pick in this year’s draft, all indications and reports have pointed to Carolina taking Young with the No. 1 overall pick. It would be a major surprise at this point if Young isn’t the first player to come off the board.

2 – Houston Texans: Alabama DE Will Anderson

Buzz has been growing for over a week now that the Texans aren’t sold on taking a quarterback at No. 2 overall and could instead focus on selecting a top defensive prospect before addressing quarterback later on.

Anderson has been the consensus top edge rusher for some time now and would likely be a day-one starter for Houston.

Lance Zierlein compares him to DeMarcus Ware.

3 – Arizona Cardinals: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson

Arizona is prime trade-down candidate, but if Houston passes on a QB at No. 2, it could be difficult to find another team willing to part with the draft compensation to move up to No. 3 overall.

Recent buzz has said that the Cardinals really like Johnson and that he is likely to be the first tackle selected this year. Johnson is an impressive athlete who could give the Cardinals a long-term solution at left tackle.

4 – Indianapolis Colts: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

The Colts need to get out of the retread cycle at quarterback and find someone they can build around in the years to come. The Colts have gone with veteran pocket passes the last few years, but they emphasized the importance of athleticism at quarterback last year after benching Matt Ryan.

Stroud has really impressed during the draft process and checks a lot of boxes as a quarterback.

5 – Seattle Seahawks (DEN): Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Seattle remains a bit of a wildcard, as they could go quarterback here. Some reports have questioned whether the Seahawks would be willing to take Carter at No. 5, due to the off-the-field concerns.

However, Carter would be an ideal fit for the Seahawks’ defensive front for the years to come.

6 – Detroit Lions (LAR): Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

The Lions brought in two free agent corners this offseason, but only Cam Sutton got a multi-year commitment from Detroit. Beyond that, the Lions have since traded away Jeff Okudah.

Witherspoon has a lot of support for being the best cornerback in this year’s draft class.

7 – Las Vegas Raiders: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

A quarterback is certainly a possibility here for the Raiders, despite adding QB Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency.

Even so, getting a top cornerback prospect would be a welcomed addition to the team’s defense. Gonzalez put up some impressive numbers at the combine and would give the Las Vegas an impressive outside corner to add to their secondary.

8 – TRADE: Houston Texans (ATL): Kentucky QB Will Levis

Houston passed on quarterbacks earlier but find a willing trade partner in the Falcons to move back up and get their guy.

Levis is seen as more of a true pocket passer, who could push to start for Houston this summer.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Levis to Jay Cutler.

9 – Chicago Bears (CAR): Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson

The Bears got a great return for the No. 1 pick and benefit again with one of the top edge rushers falling to them at No. 9.

Wilson has support around the league to be the first non-quarterback selected. However, he’s currently recovering from a second foot surgery and could be a candidate to drop a bit in the earlier part of round one.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Ezekiel Ansah.

10 – Philadelphia Eagles (NO): Georgia DE Nolan Smith

Philadelphia is a perennial candidate to trade down every year, so it would be surprising to see them move down, possibly with a team looking for offensive tackle help.

Smith had a great combine from a testing perspective, but didn’t produce high-end statistics at Georgia. He can rush the passer and play in space, so there’s some versatility to his game.

The Eagles could use some edge rusher depth and Smith could start off in a rotation before taking on a larger role for them. He can rush the passer and hold his own in space so there’s some versatility here.

11 – Tennessee Titans: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

The Titans remain a bit of a wildcard. Offensive tackle could be appealing here, but so too would a quarterback prospect with huge upside falling in their laps at No. 11 overall.

Richardson wouldn’t have to start right away in Tennessee and could eventually take over for Ryan Tannehill when he’s ready. Richardson possesses the highest ceiling for quarterbacks in this year’s draft, even though there are currently some deficiencies to work around.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Richardson to Cam Newton.

12 – TRADE: Atlanta Falcons (HOU, CLE): Texas RB Bijan Robinson

The Falcons trade down and still get one of the best prospects in this year’s draft class.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith has had quality rushing attacks in the past and Robinson would be a great fit in his offense for the years to come.

13 – Green Bay Packers (NYJ): Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Packers moved up two spots with the recent Aaron Rodgers trade which leaves them in position to either get the best receiver or address a separate need like TE, OT or EDGE.

Some view Smith-Njigba as more of a slot receiver, but that may not be a bad thing for a young Packers’ offense with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs outside.

14 – New England Patriots: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Should New England miss out on Smith-Njigba, offensive tackle seems like a serious consideration for them at No. 14.

Jones is a high-upside player who could be a core player for them for years to come.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Andrew Thomas.

15 – New York Jets (GB): Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski

Skoronski is viewed as one of the best overall offensive line prospects in this year’s draft class, so this would be a fortunate outcome for the Jets.

Some evaluators believe Skoronski will move inside to guard at the next level, but his versatility could work out well for the Jets, given that they may want to keep their options open in terms of the o-line this summer.

16 – Washington Commanders: Clemson DE Myles Murphy

I’ve been leaning cornerback here for Washington throughout the draft process, but it would really make some sense to grab another edge rusher.

The Commanders declined Chase Young’s fifth-year option on Wednesday and it sets up a scenario where they will likely lose either Young or Montez Sweat next year, as both could be in line for market-value extensions.

Murphy offers both size/traits and was a consistently productive player at Clemson. He will need some work at the next level, but there is high upside here.

17 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Offensive tackle stands out to me as an obvious need for the Steelers.

Wright is a large upside prospect who possesses impressive athleticism for his size. There has been some growing buzz about him since the Combine.

18 – Detroit Lions: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

I gave the Lions a cornerback earlier, but this seems like a great point to match the best available players and a position of need.

Tight end really sticks out when you look at the Lions’ depth chart. Mayer is a well-rounded prospect who has been talked about as the best tight end prospect in this year’s class for some time now.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Jason Witten.

19 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Harrison is a player with a wide range of outcomes heading into the draft. He could go anywhere from mid-first to mid-second.

The Buccaneers could clearly use tackle help after releasing veteran Donovan Smith this offseason and Harrison has the ability to be a day-one starter at the next level.

20 – Seattle Seahawks: Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness

I’m sticking with another defensive line upgrade here for the Seahawks. Van Ness is an intriguing prospect, as he didn’t start at Iowa, but is a high-upside prospect who displayed impressive athleticism at the Combine.

The Seahawks wouldn’t need to rush him, but he should be able to be at least a rotational edge rusher out of the gate before taking on a much larger role from there.

21 – Los Angeles Chargers: USC WR Jordan Addison

It seems like the Chargers always have receivers ready to step in and take on a larger role, but that appears to have changed this year, as their depth behind veterans Mike Williams and Keenan Allen is questionable.

Addison is a fun player who would give the Chargers a crafty route-runner and a long-term prospect to take over for Keenan Allen.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Tyler Lockett.

22 – Baltimore Ravens: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

It remains to be seen whether Lamar Jackson will be throwing to receivers in Baltimore. The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr to a contract recently, but he got just a one-year deal and they could still use a long-term prospect at the position.

Flowers is a bit undersized for the position, but he’s an exciting player who could give the Ravens a big-play threat element to their new offense under Todd Monken.

23 – Minnesota Vikings: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Hooker is another tough prospect to peg, given that he is an older prospect and coming off an ACL tear.

Reports have said that the Vikings have done a lot of work on Hooker and they could offer him the ability to sit a year behind Kirk Cousins before taking over in 2024.

24 – Jacksonville Jaguars: Miss. State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Forbes has been generating a lot of buzz in recent weeks with reports suggesting he could go much higher than many initially anticipated.

Forbes is an upside prospect who offers a lot of length to go along with good instincts for the position and could really help the Jaguars’ secondary

25 – New York Giants: Alabama DB Brian Branch

The Giants’ secondary has some question marks right now. Branch is a versatile player who could play slot or possibly even some safety for the Giants, depending on how they want to deploy him.

While his testing numbers weren’t amazing, his production and play-making at Alabama would be a great fit for a lot of teams.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Minkah Fitzpatrick.

26 – Dallas Cowboys: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Bresee has great athleticism and would be a solid addition to most defensive lines. He can take on double teams and still get some interior penetration.

The Cowboys have been trying to solidify their interior defensive line for years now and Bresee is the kind of prospect who could possibly do just that for Dallas.

27 – Buffalo Bills: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Receiver really stands out as a position of need for the Bills entering the year draft. Johnson is an impressive athlete who would give them a receiver capable of stretching the field as a vertical threat.

28 – Cincinnati Bengals: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

The Bengals went out and signed Irv Smith Jr. recently, but Kincaid would give them another intriguing receiving threat from the tight end position long-term.

Kincaid could step in a fill the role Hayden Hurst had last year.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Zach Ertz.

29 – New Orleans Saints (SF, via MIA & DEN): Michigan DT Mazi Smith

The Saints’ roster isn’t in that bad of shape and they should be able to compete for the NFC South title this year. One area where they could use some depth is at interior defensive line.

Smith has both size and quickness to offer teams. It wouldn’t be surprising if he comes off the board in late round one or earlier round two.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Dontari Poe.

30 – Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The Eagles have some options at running back, but Gibbs would give them a very dynamic player to go along with newly signed Rashaad Penny.

Lance Zierlein compares Gibbs to Alvin Kamara.

31 – Kansas City Chiefs: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

The Chiefs parted ways with Frank Clark this offseason, which leaves their pass rush a little thin.

McDonald has supporters to the point where he may go much higher than this. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Randy Gregory.