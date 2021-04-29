Final Two-Round 2021 NFL Mock Draft

We are just hours out from the draft. Here’s my final 2021 NFL Mock Draft. There are two rounds so be sure to click the link at the bottom to see Round Two.

Here are some additional draft resources we’ve compiled as well:

2021 NFL Mock Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

It’s been clear for several months now that Lawrence is going to be a Jaguar and even new HC Urban Meyer has hinted as much. Lawrence is widely considered to be the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Andrew Luck, so it will be interesting to see what he’s able to do in Jacksonville in the coming years.

2. New York Jets: BYU QB Zach Wilson

With Sam Darnold being traded to the Panthers, it’s opened the door for the Jets to go all-in on their quarterback of the future. Wilson has been generating a good deal of buzz for the past few months and all indications have been that he’ll be under center for the Jets in 2021 and beyond.

3. San Francisco 49ers: Alabama QB Mac Jones

The 49ers are clearly after one of the top quarterback prospects after their blockbuster trade up to No. 3 overall. It originally seemed like Trey Lance or maybe Justin Fields could be San Francisco’s target here. However, most of the reporting has pointed to Mac Jones being their guy since they agreed to the deal with the Dolphins.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Florida TE Kyle Pitts

The Falcons find themselves in a really intriguing spot with the fourth pick. They can either get a quarterback prospect of the future to develop behind former MVP Matt Ryan, auction off the pick to a team looking trade up or take the best non-quarterback prospect on the board. While I think it would be smart for Atlanta to get a quarterback of the future, it appears as though the Falcons are fine sticking with Ryan and grabbing a potential game-changer like Pitts.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

There’s a case to be made for the Bengals taking Oregon LT Penei Sewell. Although, offensive tackle is fairly deep this year and Cincinnati is in a good spot to get one in the second round. Chase reunites with his former LSU QB Joe Burrow and gives Cincinnati a long-term replacement for A.J. Green.

6. Miami Dolphins: Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

Some evaluators view Waddle as the best receiver in this year’s draft class and while Miami did sign Will Fuller in free agency and have DeVante Parker in place, but adding Waddle would really give Tua Tagovailoa some great options to work with.

TRADE: 7. New England Patriots: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

Reports have said for a few weeks now that the Lions are a team to watch to trade down from No. 7 overall and the board sets up well for a team coming up for a quarterback. The Patriots have obvious questions at the most important position long term and Lance would give them a high-upside passer to build their offense around in the years to come.

8. Carolina Panthers: Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Carolina was a team to watch for one of this year’s top quarterbacks, but that may have changed with the trade for Sam Darnold. The Panthers are now in position to take one of the best available players and it turns out that the top offensive tackle falls to them in this mock.

9. Denver Broncos: Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Drew Lock is currently the Broncos’ starting quarterback and while Denver just acquired Teddy Bridgewater from the Panthers, reports have said it doesn’t prevent them from taking a quarterback in round one. Fields offers an impressive skill set and getting him at No. 9 overall proves to be good value for the Broncos.

Patrick Surtain 10. Dallas Cowboys: Alabama CB

The Cowboys are able to address a major need at No. 10 and secure the top cornerback position in this year’s draft class. Surtain would be reunited with his former college teammate Trevon Diggs in Dallas under new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

11. New York Giants: Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater

The Giants are in an interesting spot here, as they could go with an edge rusher and maybe even LB Micah Parsons. However, their offensive line still has questions and Slater offers them some immediate versatility to play either right tackle or guard right away until they sort out their best starting five.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

There has been buzz about the Eagles possibly trading up a bit, despite opting to move back a few weeks ago in the deal with the Dolphins. However, it’s possible they could stay where they are and still have multiple players at positions of need available. Horn would give them a solid corner to add to what has been an underwhelming secondary.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

This is a pretty good outcome for the Chargers, who could really use an impact offensive lineman. It makes plenty of sense for Los Angeles to invest in a blindside protector for Justin Herbert and Darrisaw is someone evaluators are confident can be a plus player at the next level.

14. Minnesota Vikings: USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Vikings are another team in need of offensive line help and Vera-Tucker offers them some position versatility. Some evaluators think he can play at left tackle, but even if he can’t he could be a plug-and-play type of guard to help solidify a weak spot for the Vikings from here on.

TRADE: 15. Detroit Lions: Penn State LB Micah Parsons

The Lions trade back in this scenario and pick up some future draft capital in the process. To make things even better, they’re able to get an impact player at No. 15. Parsons is someone who has come up as a potential top-10 pick in this year’s draft class and is a versatile player who could be a mainstay for the Lions’ defense.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

Reports have said that the Cardinals are interested in one of the top receivers in this year’s draft class, so if one of them were to fall, Arizona could very well represent their floor. Smith won the Heisman last year and would give the Cardinals one of the top receiver tandems in the league alongside DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

The Raiders are reworking their offensive tackle and right tackle still stands out as an area of need. Jenkins is a large right tackle prospect capable of handling speed rushers.

18. Miami Dolphins: Miami DE Jaelan Phillips

Miami could really use edge help and Phillips happens to be the best available prospect on the board. Some evaluators view Phillips as the most talented edge rusher in this year’s draft class, despite some durability concerns.

19. Washington Football Team: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Washington has invested heavily in their defense the past few years and they’re starting to see the results. Even so, linebacker stands out as a position that could really use an impact player like Owusu-Koramoah, who is an explosive player capable of holding up in coverage and rushing the passer if need be.

20. Chicago Bears: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

The Bears were forced to cut Kyle Fuller due to cap constraints this offseason. They moved quickly to sign Desmond Trufant, but they could still use another corner in their secondary. Farley was considered to be a potential top-10 prospect, but he has some medical questions regarding his back, so this is a bit of a discount for Chicago.

21. Indianapolis Colts: Michigan DE Kwity Paye

While offensive tackle is a clear need for Indianapolis, the best value at this point is at edge rusher. Paye can impact games as a pass rusher and as a run defender. Some evaluators view Paye as the most talented edge rusher in this year’s draft class.

22. Tennessee Titans: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore

Moore is an electric player with great hands. He would give the Titans’ offense a weapon to move around to create mismatches on offense. Lance Zierlein compares him to Antonio Brown.

23. New York Jets: Clemson RB Travis Etienne

One of the clear areas of need for the Jets is at running back. They did sign Tevin Coleman in free agency, but Etienne seems like a great fit in Mike LaFleur’s offense that could maximize his skill set at the next level.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama RB Najee Harris

The Steelers have made it clear that they want to get back to running the ball after a really disappointing 2020 season in that regard. Harris really seems like a perfect fit in Pittsburgh. He can be a three-down back capable of helping in the passing game as well.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Alabama DT Christian Barmore

The Jaguars were able to trade for Malcom Brown this offseason, but there are still questions about how they’ll hold on the interior defensive line. Barmore is considered to be the best defensive tackle prospect by some evaluators in this year’s draft class

26. Cleveland Browns: Kentucky LB Jamin Davis

While Cleveland has one of the deeper rosters in the NFL right now, linebacker still stands out as a question mark for the Browns this season. Davis is a player a lot of draft analysts feel good about being an instant-impact defensive player.

27. Baltimore Ravens: TCU S Trevon Moehrig

The Ravens could really use an impact safety and getting Moehrig at this point would represent good value for them. Dane Brugler compares Moehrig to Bengals standout free safety Jessie Bates.

28. New Orleans Saints: Florida WR Kadarius Toney

As of now, the Saints are without a clear No. 2 receiver behind Michael Thomas. Toney is an explosive player capable of making defenders miss. It’s not hard to see what he could do in Sean Payton’s offense at the next level.

29. Green Bay Packers: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome

There are a number of ways the Packers could go with this pick. Newsome seems like a great fit across from Jaire Alexander and is the kind of high-upside prospect worth targeting at this point in the draft.

30. Buffalo Bills: Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

The Bills are another team with a fairly deep roster that has addressed a number of needs in free agency. Even so, edge rusher seems like a spot where they could use another young prospect to work into the mix over the next year or so. Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes are both getting up there in years and are set to be free agents after the season. Tryon is known for being a high-effort edge rusher capable of holding up in the run game and being a three-down player at the next level.

31. Baltimore Ravens: Texas OT Samuel Cosmi

Baltimore just traded away their starting right tackle to the Chiefs and this seems like a decent spot to add to their depth at the position. Cosmi has prototypical size for an NFL tackle and good athleticism to work with for an NFL team.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr

The Buccaneers’ roster is so deep that it’s hard to find a weak spot at this point. Samuel is capable of playing outside or in the slot and possesses great athleticism, even if he’s a bit undersized for the position.