Florida QB Anthony Richardson Has Met With 9+ Teams At Combine, Including Panthers & Ravens

According to Jordan Schultz, Florida QB Anthony Richardson has met with several teams at the Scouting Combine so far and lists seven.

Schultz’s list includes:

Colts Falcons Giants Lions Panthers Patriots Raiders Ravens Saints

Schultz notes Richardson has met with the owners of some of these teams as well.

At the Combine, teams can speak with any player but are allocated 45 “formal” interviews, which is noteworthy given more than 300 prospects are invited to the Combine every year.

Richardson is shaping up to be one of the most fascinating prospects in this year’s class, with a lot of physical talent but a lack of college production or experience and some accuracy issues to iron out.

The projections for where he will be taken are all over the place but it seems clear he’s going to go in the first round and more than likely in the top ten picks.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as the full-time starter at Florida. He’s considered to be a first-round prospect in the 2023 draft class.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.