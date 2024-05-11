Patriots Name Eliot Wolf EVP Of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced on Saturday that Eliot Wolf has been named the team’s Executive Vice President of Player Personnel.

The announcement mentions that Wolf’s responsibilities will include the overall direction of the personnel department, the management of the salary cap, and control of the 53-man roster.

“As I have started multiple times during the offseason, the plan was to observe the working relationship and involvement between Eliot and Jerod and see how they managed our offseason personnel decisions,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “Then, following the draft we would formally undertake a process for setting up the permanent structure of our personnel department. I have been impressed with Eliot’s management style and experience and I’m excited that he has agreed to take on this new position.”

“It is an honor to accept this position with the New England Patriots,” Wolf said. “I am grateful to the Kraft family for this opportunity and want to thank my family, especially my wife and children, for the support and strength they have given me as I move forward in my new role. I also want to thank all of the people I have worked with and learned from over the years.”

Wolf, 42, is the son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf. He started as a pro personnel assistant for the Packers in 2004 and worked his way up to director of football operations in 2016.

After the Packers hired Brian Gutekunst as their GM, Wolf departed for the assistant GM job under John Dorsey in Cleveland. He then worked for the Seahawks before joining the Patriots as a consultant.

Wolf has been a popular name as a GM candidate and was last named the Patriots director of scouting back in 2022. He is now considered the de facto general manager of the team after the departure of former HC Bill Belichick.

We will have more news on Wolf as it becomes available.