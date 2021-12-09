Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson Declares For Draft

Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson announced on Twitter he is foregoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft, here I come💛 pic.twitter.com/2l5pYmBRZd — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) December 9, 2021

Johnson was a senior who had transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season but he had a year of eligibility remaining due to the pandemic.

Instead, he’ll try his hand at the NFL, where he has a good chance of being at least a Day 2 selection.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Johnson rated in his Top 50 prospects.

During his senior season at Florida State, Johnson recorded 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections in 12 games.