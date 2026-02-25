‘Foregone Conclusion’ Malik Willis Gets $30M Per Year?

According to Jordan Schultz, the buzz at the Combine this week is that it’s a “foregone conclusion” Packers QB Malik Willis gets at least $30 million a year as a free agent this offseason.

Schultz says Willis is in high demand and the teams he’s spoken to expect him to have a strong market.

Willis is one of the top quarterback free agents and the indications for about a week now have been that he will end up commanding a better salary than most may expect.

Plenty of teams need help at the position this year and the demand outweighs the supply of passers, though it feels more acute this year. The Cardinals, Browns and Dolphins have been linked to Willis since the end of the season.

Willis, 26, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers coming out of the preseason for a seventh-round pick.

He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus and is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this coming offseason.

In 2025, Willis appeared in four games for the Packers and completed 85.7 percent of his passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Willis also rushed 22 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.