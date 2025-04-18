“Foregone Conclusion” Raiders Take RB Ashton Jeanty At No. 6 Overall?

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is the current betting favorite to be the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, held by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, people around the league believe the Raiders have “fallen in love” with Jeanty, and one AFC executive called it “a foregone conclusion” they will select him with the No. 6 pick.

Even if the Raiders pass on Jeanty, Jones doesn’t see a scenario where Jeanty falls out of the top 10 entirely.

Jeanty, 21, spent three seasons at Boise State and ended up finishing second for the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

For his career at Boise State, Jeanty appeared in 40 games and rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 carries (6.4 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 862 yards receiving and 56 total touchdowns.