Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich Still Looking To Return To NFL

Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich is still looking to return to coaching in the NFL and has had two interviews so far this offseason.

He interviewed for the Patriots head coaching job before they hired Mike Vrabel and has also interviewed for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator position.

Leftwich was fired by the Buccaneers in January 2023 after receiving head coaching interviews during the 2021 cycle. He has spent the last two years off the grid in West Virginia.

“I’ve not changed my number,” Leftwich told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’ve just been taking my son to school every day, making breakfast. Now, I’m having the time of my life. But even my son is like, ‘Dad, are you going to coach again?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I am going to get back in.’ Hopefully, I’ll get an opportunity but I’m ready to coach.”

There were rumors that Leftwich had previously turned down the Jaguars job because he didn’t want to work with GM Trent Baalke, however, he says he never discussed Baalke during his interview with the team he previously played quarterback for.

There were also more rumors he could replace Steelers OC Matt Canada in 2023, as he had spent time in Pittsburgh during his time as a player. He insists he never contacted the team in an attempt to replace Canada.

“There are more stories on me in the news that are so false. None of them are right. Zero percent of them are right. These stories about me that’s been coming out, none of them are true,” Leftwich said. “Like the story that I called Pittsburgh about another man’s job. … I would never do that to another coach…I just want everybody to do their homework. It seems like with me, nobody wants to do their homework. For some reason, they don’t want to find out what I really am as a coach, and I don’t know why.”

Leftwich has previously commented on his desire to return to coaching in other interviews, noting he wouldn’t just take the first job that came his way despite the fact that there were limited opportunities.

“There’s something missing. … I really do feel as though something’s not there, and I’ve got to get back to it. I’m really into helping other players. I want to help them to play the best. I love to teach.” Leftwich commented. “I didn’t have the opportunities right after and this last year that I thought I would have, but I understand the process, and I understand that the whole world’s trying to get in that league. Nothing should be given to me. Nobody owes me anything. So, I’m going to just work and see if I can have the opportunity to coach in that league again.”

Leftwich, 45, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers, and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QB coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator.

He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay then opted to fire Leftwich as their offensive coordinator following the 2022 season.

In 2022, the Buccaneers ranked No. 15 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards No. 32 in rushing, and No. 25 in points per game.

We will have more on Leftwich when it becomes available.