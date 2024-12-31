Former Bucs OC Byron Leftwich Looking To Return To NFL

Mike Jones of The Athletic reports former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich is looking to return to coaching in the NFL.

Leftwich was fired in January 2023 after receiving head coaching interviews during the 2021 cycle. He has spent the last two years off the grid in West Virginia and many believed he was getting a college HC job or waiting for an NFL OC job to open up.

Leftwich on his desire to get back into coaching: “There’s something missing. … I really do feel as though something’s not there, and I’ve got to get back to it. I’m really into helping other players. I want to help them to play the best. I love to teach.”

He also mentioned that he wouldn’t just take the first job to come up but admitted the opportunities weren’t as plentiful as he expected: “I didn’t have the opportunities right after and this last year that I thought I would have, but I understand the process, and I understand that the whole world’s trying to get in that league. Nothing should be given to me. Nobody owes me anything. So, I’m going to just work and see if I can have the opportunity to coach in that league again.”

Jones adds that six front-office members who are set to interview for GM vacancies believe that Leftwich “exhibited great instincts and leadership abilities as a player” that translate well to coaching.

Leftwich, 44, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator.

He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay then opted to fire Leftwich as their offensive coordinator following the 2022 season.

In 2022, the Buccaneers ranked No. 15 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards and No. 32 in rushing, and No. 25 in points per game.