Former Commanders C Chase Roullier Announces Retirement

Former Commanders C Chase Roullier announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

Roullier, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year deal worth $40.5 million with $19 million fully guaranteed with Washington in 2021.

Roullier was set to make a base salary of $8,310,000 for the 2023 season when Washington released him back in May.

In 2022, Roullier was limited to appearing in and starting two games for Washington.