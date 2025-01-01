Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Clears Waivers

According to Ian Rapoport, former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott cleared waivers today.

Dallas cut the veteran yesterday after his request in order to give him the chance to catch on with a contending team.

Elliott, 29, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016 out of Ohio State. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release before the 2023 season. From there, the Patriots signed Elliott to a one-year contract in August. He returned to Dallas on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2024, Elliott has appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 226 yards on 74 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 69 yards receiving and three touchdowns.