Former Dolphins RB Mercury Morris Passed Away

Former Dolphins RB Mercury Morris has passed away at the age of 77, per his family.

The eight-year veteran was one of the key players on the 1972 Dolphins squad that to this day remains the only NFL team to complete an unbeaten season.

Morris was known for his big-play ability and his big personality. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones at this time.

Morris, 77, was a third-round pick of the Dolphins in 1969 out of West Texas State. He played eight years in Miami before spending his last season before retirement with the Chargers.

Morris appeared in 99 games and rushed 804 times for 4,133 yards (5.1 YPC) and 31 touchdowns, adding 54 receptions for 543 yards and another score.

He was a two-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time Pro Bowler.