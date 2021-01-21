Former Packers GM Ted Thompson Died Wednesday Night

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that former Packers GM Ted Thompson passed away on Wednesday.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur confirmed the news during his press conference on Thursday.

Thompson, 68, began working as an assistant director of pro personnel back in 1992 for the Packers. He worked his way up to director of players personnel before departing for a job with the Seahawks.

Thompson returned to Green Bay in 2005 to take over as the team’s GM. He eventually transitioned to senior advisor to football operations after dealing with some health issues in 2018.

The Packers later promoted Brian Gutekunst to GM.

During his 13 years as the Packers’ GM, Thompson has led the team to a record of 125-82-1 (60.3 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2010.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Thompson’s family, friends and colleagues.