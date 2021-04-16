Former Raiders DT Maurice Hurst & DE Arden Key Go Unclaimed

Field Yates of ESPN reports that former Raiders DE Arden Key and DT Maurice Hurst both passed through waivers unclaimed on Friday, which means they’re both free agents now.

Key, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him on Thursday.

In 2020, Key appeared in 14 games and recorded 15 tackles for two tackles for loss and no sacks.

Hurst, 25, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was also entering the final year, $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him on Thursday.

In 2020, Hurst appeared in 11 games and recorded 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack, and one pass defense.