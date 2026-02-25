Former Saints OL Will Clapp Announces Retirement From NFL

Former Saints OL Will Clapp has announced his retirement from the NFL, according to Nick Underhill.

Clapp suffered a serious foot injury prior to the season and was never able to suit up for New Orleans.

Clapp, 30, was a seventh-round pick to the Saints out of LSU in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal through 2021 but was let go before the 2020 season and re-signed to the practice squad.

He spent 2020 through 2022 on and off New Orleans’ practice squad and was eventually released after the 2022 season. He signed one-year deals with the Chargers for 2022 and 2023 and signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2024 season.

Buffalo waived him after training camp and went back and forth from the active roster before ultimately being let go after the season.

He signed a one-year contract with the Saints last offseason.

In 2024, Clapp appeared in one game for the Bills and made one start.