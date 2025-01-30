Former Titans GM Jon Robinson Name To Watch For Jaguars?

According to Albert Breer, former Titans GM Jon Robinson is a name he’s heard frequently connected to the Jaguars’ GM vacancy.

He adds the other name that often comes up is Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham.

The Jaguars will start their search for a new GM soon with the goal of being done by the end of February after firing GM Trent Baalke last week.

Robinson interviewed with the Jets as well this hiring cycle.

Robinson, 49, began working for the Patriots as an area scout back in 2002. He managed to work his way up to director of college scouting before departing in 2013 to become the Buccaneers’ director of player personnel.

After four years in Tampa Bay, the Titans hired him as their GM for the 2016 season. He lasted seven years in the role before being somewhat surprisingly fired near the end of the 2022 season.

During Robinson’s seven years in Tennessee, the Titans produced a record of 66-43, including four playoff appearances (3-4 record).

We’ll have more on the Jaguars’ GM search as the news is available.