Former Titans QB Will Levis Went Unclaimed On Waivers

Per the NFL transaction wire, former Titans QB Will Levis was not claimed by any team on waivers.

It’s a little surprising given Levis is a former high draft pick, but then again, the Titans weren’t able to find a trade partner to take Levis off their hands.

He’s now an unrestricted free agent and able to sign anywhere.

Levis, 27, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He just finished the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus. In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.