Four Other Teams Put In Claims On Raiders CB Darrell Luter

According to Field Yates, the Titans, Dolphins, Cowboys and Colts all put waiver claims in for CB Darrell Luter after he was let go by the 49ers and ultimately awarded to the Raiders.

Yates adds no other player waived this weekend had more than two team put in a request other than Luter.

Luter Jr., 26, was a fifth-round pick by the 49ers out of South Alabama in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,153,512 rookie deal with the team that includes a signing bonus of $313,512 and a 2023 salary-cap figure of $828,378, but was among the final roster cuts during camp this year, where he was claimed immediately by the Raiders.

In 2025, Luter appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 28 total tackles, one tackle for loss, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.