Four Teams Expected To Have Interest In Trey Hendrickson, Including Colts & Cowboys

After a long offseason contract saga, the Bengals agreed to a $14 million pay raise with DE Trey Hendrickson instead of a multi-year deal, making him a free agent after the season.

With the Bengals sitting at 2-4 and QB Joe Burrow out indefinitely, it would make sense for the Bengals to move him for compensation rather than lose him for nothing.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports the 49ers “will be knocking on the Bengals’ door” to acquire Hendrickson after DE Nick Bosa tore his ACL. Pauline also says the Colts, Eagles and Cowboys are expected to have interest in the veteran edge rusher.

The most recent report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler said Cincinnati has no intentions of trading Hendrickson as of now. However, they admitted the Bengals might have no choice if the season continues to trend in the wrong direction leading up to the November 4th trade deadline.

We took a look at six potential landing spots for Hendrickson (including the 49ers, Eagles and Colts) should the Bengals change their mind and make him available.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson has appeared in six games for the Bengals and recorded 15 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble and a pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news is available.