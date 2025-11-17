Four Teams Interested In Signing DT Khalen Saunders

According to Jordan Schultz, there are at least four teams showing interest in veteran DT Khalen Saunders following his release from the Jaguars.

Schultz lists the Cardinals, Colts, Jets and Ravens as teams who have expressed interest. He adds Saunders is expected to start taking visits and pick a new team shortly.

Saunders, 29, was the No. 84 overall pick by the Chiefs out of Western Illinois. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,673,180 rookie contract that included a $915,180 signing bonus.

The Saints later signed Saunders to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $14.5 million. He was traded to Jacksonville during camp in 2025 for OL Luke Fortner. The Jaguars then cut him after the trade deadline.

In 2025, Saunders has appeared in two games for the Jaguars and recorded three total tackles.