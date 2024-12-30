Four Teams Placed Waivers Claims For DL Phidarian Mathis

Four teams including the Jets, Texans, Bengals and Lions placed a waiver claim for DL Phidarian Mathis, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Jets ultimately had the highest priority and won the claim for him.

The former second-round pick is a run-stuffing option at defensive tackle and gives New York a cheap developmental player going forward.

Mathis, 26, was a second-round pick to the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal through with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024 when Washington waived him in December.

In 2024, Mathis has appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and recorded 17 total tackles and a pass defended.