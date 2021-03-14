Free Agency Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano mention Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky as a candidate to be brought in as competition for Broncos QB Drew Lock.
- James Palmer reports that the Broncos will likely make a decision soon on whether to bring back or release LB Von Miller as he is due $7 million at the start of the league year. Palmer adds that the team would like to bring Miller back.
- Troy Renck mentions the possibility of the Broncos bringing Miller back on a restructured deal with some new years added to the contract.
Chargers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano mention the Chargers as a potential team interested in Lions free-agent DE Romeo Okwara.
- Rams OLB Leonard Floyd is also someone the Chargers could pursue, as new HC Brandon Staley has worked with him with the Rams and Bears.
- Former Chargers CB Casey Hayward tells Josina Anderson he knew he was going to be cut because the team was trying to trade him before making the move: “I’ve known for a couple of days. I know they were seeing if they could trade me, wanting to keep my salary the same. I’m definitely open to new possibilities now. I want to play at least a couple more years.”
Chiefs
Former Chiefs’ RT Mitchell Schwartz tweeted a statement in the wake of his release from the team.
“Thanks to the Chiefs for an incredible 5 years. The experience was everything I dreamed it would be and more. The organization, my teammates and coaches, and the best fans in football! My focus is on rehab and recovery – we’ll see what the future holds. Thank you Chiefs Kingdom!”
- Tom Pelissero reports that the Chiefs are not expected to tender restricted free agent TE Deon Yelder.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano mention that there’s still a chance the Panthers are able to re-sign WR Nelson Agholor. Las Vegas is also interested in Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- They add the Raiders are expected to try and add a veteran cornerback to bring experience to their young secondary, with guys like 49ers CB Richard Sherman and Colts CB Xavier Rhodes potential options.
- Las Vegas hosted former Broncos CB A.J. Bouye for a visit last week but he left town without signing a deal. (NFLTR)