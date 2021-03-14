Free Agency Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano mention Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky as a candidate to be brought in as competition for Broncos QB Drew Lock .

as a candidate to be brought in as competition for Broncos QB . James Palmer reports that the Broncos will likely make a decision soon on whether to bring back or release LB Von Miller as he is due $7 million at the start of the league year. Palmer adds that the team would like to bring Miller back.

as he is due $7 million at the start of the league year. Palmer adds that the team would like to bring Miller back. Troy Renck mentions the possibility of the Broncos bringing Miller back on a restructured deal with some new years added to the contract.

Chargers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano mention the Chargers as a potential team interested in Lions free-agent DE Romeo Okwara .

. Rams OLB Leonard Floyd is also someone the Chargers could pursue, as new HC Brandon Staley has worked with him with the Rams and Bears.

is also someone the Chargers could pursue, as new HC has worked with him with the Rams and Bears. Former Chargers CB Casey Hayward tells Josina Anderson he knew he was going to be cut because the team was trying to trade him before making the move: “I’ve known for a couple of days. I know they were seeing if they could trade me, wanting to keep my salary the same. I’m definitely open to new possibilities now. I want to play at least a couple more years.”

Chiefs

Former Chiefs’ RT Mitchell Schwartz tweeted a statement in the wake of his release from the team.

“Thanks to the Chiefs for an incredible 5 years. The experience was everything I dreamed it would be and more. The organization, my teammates and coaches, and the best fans in football! My focus is on rehab and recovery – we’ll see what the future holds. Thank you Chiefs Kingdom!”

Tom Pelissero reports that the Chiefs are not expected to tender restricted free agent TE Deon Yelder.

Raiders