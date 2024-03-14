Free Agency Notes: Gabriel Davis, Mac Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts have signed DE Tyquan Lewis to a two-year, $12 million contract with $7.7 million guaranteed including a $5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- All of Lewis’ $1.7 million salary in 2024 is guaranteed, and a $1 million roster bonus is due if he’s on the team March 17th next year. He also can earn up to $510k annually in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Lewis also has a $1.15 million playtime, sacks or playoffs incentive every year.
- Colts DL Grover Stewart‘s three-year, $39 million deal includes a $6 million signing bonus and a guaranteed salary of $4.49 million in 2024 along with $7.74 million guaranteed for injury at signing. Another $4 million of his $7,740,000 2025 salary is guaranteed, while his $11.74 million 2025 salary is non guaranteed. He’s owwed a $3.5 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2024 league year, $4 million on the third day of the 2025 league year, and can earn $30,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses, per Aaron Wilson.
- Colts’ new DT Raekwon Davis‘ two-year, $14 million deal includes a $5 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $2 million in 2024 and a non-guaranteed salary of $4.98 million in 2025. He can also earn $30,000 in per-game roster bonuses amounting up to $500,000 annually, along with a $1 million roster bonus by the fifth day of the 2025 league year. (Wilson)
Jaguars
- NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentions four teams were “in the mix” to get new Jaguars QB Mac Jones.
- Jonathan Jones reports the Jaguars had the best and only offer for Jones.
- Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jaguars were motivated to complete the deal as QB C.J. Beathard is banged up and the team felt they needed a healthy backup.
- Western Michigan DE Marshawn Kneeland had a top-30 visit with the Jaguars, according to Ryan Fowler.
- The misdemeanor domestic battery charge against Jaguars WR Zay Jones was dropped. (Mark Long)
- According to Over The Cap, the Jaguars have agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract with former Bills C Mitch Morse.
- Morse will get $7 million in guaranteed money including a $4 million signing bonus. The Jaguars also added three void years at the end of the contract to spread out the cap hit.
- The Jaguars have signed S Darnell Savage Jr. to a three-year, $21.75 million contract with $12.5 million fully guaranteed including a $5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Savage’s 2024 salary of $1.25 million is fully guaranteed, and he can earn another $4 million in guarantees if he’s on the roster on March 15th, 2025. (Over The Cap)
- He has $500k each season in per-game roster bonuses and another $250k per year in workout bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Savage also has a $1 million bonus incentive for playtime, interceptions, a Pro Bowl selection or a postseason appearance.
- Jacksonville has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with WR Gabriel Davis with $24 million in full guarantees including an $11 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Davis also has a $10 million option bonus that must be exercised by the 10th day of the 2025 league year, and he can earn up to $500k annually in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- The Jaguars added three void years at the end of the contract for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Davis also has a $3.5 million incentive every year for catches, yards and Super Bowl MVP.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the new contract for Jaguars S Daniel Thomas is two years, $4 million with a maximum value of up to $6 million.
- Jaguars CB Ronald Darby signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal that includes a $3 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.25 million and $2.75 million. His 2024 base and $1.25 million of his 2025 base are guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- The deal also includes up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses, an annual $250,000 workout bonus and up to $750,000 in incentives for playing time and making the Pro Bowl.
- Jaguars WR Devin Duvernay signed for two years at $8.5 million with $5.7 million guaranteed and a $3.25 million signing bonus. His salaries include 1.25 million guaranteed and 2.8 million with 1.2 million guaranteed. The deal also includes $29,412 per game active roster bonuses annually as well as a $1.75 million incentives for snaps, receiving yards, touchdowns and the Pro Bowl. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- The Houston Texans posted a statement on social media announcing DE Dylan Horton is in remission from his Stage 4 Hodkin’s Lymphoma: “My next objective is to complete my treatments, then get back to playing the game that I love.”
- According to DJ Bien-Aime, the Texans made an offer of three years, $33 million to RB Saquon Barkley before he signed with the Eagles for three years, $37.75 million.
- The Texans were interested in signing LB Patrick Queen but weren’t willing to go above $10 million per year. He signed with the Steelers for around $13.6 million annually. (Bien-Aime)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Texans have agreed to a one-year deal with S Eric Murray for $1.75 million with $425k guaranteed and a $300k signing bonus.
- According to Wilson, $125k of Murray’s salary is guaranteed, and he can make up to $550k in incentives.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Texans backup QB Case Keenum has been voted to the NFLPA executive committee for a two-year term.
- Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair signed a three-year, $34 million deal that included an $11 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million, $9 million and $11 million. (Over The Cap)
- The first two years of Al-Shaair’s deal are guaranteed. There’s also up to $500,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses.
- Texans DL Denico Autry signed for two years at $20 million. It includes $10.5 million guaranteed, a $4 million signing bonus and salaries of $4.5 million guaranteed and $8.5 million. It also includes $29,411 per game, active roster bonuses annually for a maximum value of up to $1 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans LB Del’Shawn Phillips signed a one year deal with a $2.6 million base value. It includes $2.3 million guaranteed, a $750,000 signing bonus and a salary of $1.55 million fully guaranteed. There are also $17,647 in per game active roster bonuses for up to $300,000 and a $375,000 playtime incentive. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans WR Noah Brown signed for one year with a maximum value of $5 million. It includes $3 million guaranteed, a $1 million signing bonus, and a salary of $2 million guaranteed. There are also $58,824 per game active roster bonuses up to $1 million and a $1 million incentive for playtime and catches. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Aaron Wilson reports Titans C Morgan Cox re-signed on a one-year, $1.377 million deal with a $157,500 signing bonus and $1.152 million in guarantees thanks to the veteran minimum salary benefit.
- Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie signed for three years at $36 million with $22.98 million guaranteed. There is a $7.5 million signing bonus and his salaries of $3.99 million are guaranteed along with $11.49 million guaranteed for injury at signing and $7.51 million guaranteed for skill and cap at signing. There is another $3.9 million guaranteed for skill and cap if he is on the roster April 1, 2025. (Aaron Wilson)
- The deal includes $29,000 per game in active roster bonuses annually, $1 million dollars on April 1, 2026 for a league roster bonus, a $100,000 annual workout bonus, up to $1.3 million in incentives for sacks and pro bowls annually, a $650,000 sack base escalator annually and the 2027 and 2028 contract years void if he is on the roster the last day of the 2026 league year.
