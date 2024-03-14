Free Agency Notes: Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, Gardner Minshew, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- KUSA’s Mike Klis reports the Broncos had discussions about signing QB Sam Darnold but once his price hit $10 million with the Vikings, it pushed Denver out of the running. He adds the Broncos never submitted an offer.
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports WR Tim Patrick‘s new contract with Denver will drop his base salary from $9 million to $1.205 million with up to $170k in incentives. This will free up over $8 million in cap space for the Broncos.
- Chris Tomasson reports the Broncos beat the Rams, Cardinals, Bills, and Bengals to sign DT Malcolm Roach to a two-year, $8 million deal.
- According to Chris Tomasson, free-agent DT Sebastian Joseph-Day had an interest in signing in Denver in 2022 before he signed with the Chargers and he would “welcome the Broncos having interest in him” this time around.
- The Broncos have agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with S P.J. Locke that includes $3.245 million in guarantees and a $2 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Locke’s 2024 base salary of $1.245 million is fully guaranteed, and he can also earn an extra $765k over the two years in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- Denver has signed S Brandon Jones to a three-year, $20 million contract with $11 million guaranteed including a $5.5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Jones can earn up to $1.275 million over three years in per-game roster bonuses along with another $1 million in playtime incentives.
- Broncos TE Adam Trautman, who re-signed to a two-year deal, said he was always eager to continue his career in Denver: “I always wanted to come back. I made that very known after the season to both George (Paton) and Sean (Payton). I knew they had some work to do in the offseason, that was no secret with some of the moves they had to make. I was trying to stay patient. I’m very happy. I made it clear to my agent Chase (Callahan) that I wanted to be back here. I have my role carved out in this offense. I know the offense in and out better than I would argue anybody. I’m super comfortable,” per Mike Klis.
- Broncos HC Sean Payton on wide receivers Marvin Mims and Jerry Jeudy at the Combine: “I really think the only thing that really stopped (Mims) progress as a WR was us and trying to find roles. He’s playing the same position as Jerry. I’ve said this a number of times, I think you’re going to see a lot of growth with this player.” (Ryan McFadden)
Chargers
- The Chargers have signed S Alohi Gilman to a two-year, $10.125 million contract with $5.625 in guarantees including a $4.5 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Gilman will earn a $1 million roster bonus if he’s on the roster on March 15th, 2025.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Gilman also has a $500k Pro Bowl incentive every year.
- Chargers RB Gus Edwards signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract that included a $2.25 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.125 million (guaranteed) and $3 million. There’s a $125,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
- Chargers TE Will Dissly signed for three years at $14 million with $10 million guaranteed, including a $4.5 million signing bonus and salaries of $1.125 million guaranteed, $4.375 million and $3 million. There’s a $1 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
Chiefs
- The Chiefs have agreed to a new contract with DT Chris Jones on a five-year, $158.75 million contract that includes $95 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Jones’ base salary of $1.125 million in 2024 is fully guaranteed and so is his $13.75 million salary for 2025. He also gets a $15 million roster bonus for 2025.
- If Jones is on the roster on the third day of the 2025 league year, his $19 million salary for 2026 and $16 million roster bonus become guaranteed. If he’s on the roster on the third day of the 2027 and 2028 league year, he earns an additional $3 million in guarantees each year.
- Jones can also earn an extra $100k per season in workout bonuses.
- Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill‘s new three-year deal with the team includes a base salary of $13,240,000, a signing bonus of $4,500,000, per-game roster bonuses of $510,000, a workout bonus of $750,000, a guaranteed salary of $8,000,000, and carries a cap number of $19,000,000. (Over the Cap)
- Chiefs LS James Winchester got a one-year, $1.377 million deal that included a $167,500 signing bonus and salary $1.21 million salary, $985,000 of which was fully guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
Raiders
- Dianna Russini says new Steelers QB Russell Wilson had an interest in playing for teams like the Raiders or Patriots if they were interested.
- According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Raiders were never a “realistic landing spot” for Wilson.
- Aaron Wilson reports DT Christian Wilkins agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract with the Raiders including $82.75 in guarantees and a $24 million signing bonus.
- According to Wilson, Wilkins’ 2024 $5 million base salary is fully guaranteed and his 2025 $8 million base salary is guaranteed for injury at signing. His $25.25 million base salary in 2026 will be fully guaranteed on March 15th, 2025.
- Wilkins has a $20.5 million roster bonus for 2025, along with up to $408k annually in per-game active roster bonuses. He also can earn an extra $92k a year in workout bonuses.
- Raiders QB Gardner Minshew signed for two years at $25 million including $15 million guaranteed and a $6 million signing bonus. His salaries are for $4.84 million guaranteed and $11.84 million with $3.16 million guaranteed and there are $30,000 in per game active roster bonuses as well as a $150,000 workout bonus annually. The 2026 and 2027 years void if he is on the roster five days after the 2025 league year. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Raiders have agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with C Andre James with $15.66 million in guarantees and $13 million fully guaranteed. (Over The Cap)
- James received a $5.15 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed base salary of $4 million for 2024. $3.85 million of his $6.51 million 2025 salary is guaranteed at signing, and the rest becomes guaranteed if he’s on the roster on March 15th of 2025.
- He can also earn $510k per season in per-game active roster bonuses and another $100k annually in workout bonuses.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Raiders have agreed to a deal with RB Ameer Abdullah for one-year, $1.85 million with $850k guaranteed and a $300k signing bonus.
- According to Wilson, $550k of Abdullah’s $1.24 million base salary is guaranteed. He can also earn $15k per game in active roster bonuses along with up to $250k in playtime incentives.
