Free Agency Rumors: Josh Jacobs, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Mike Williams,Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says other teams expect the Broncos to bring in some competition for QB Jarrett Stidham as the starter in 2024, either via free agency or the draft or both.
- Some veteran options mentioned for Denver include Saints QB Jameis Winston, 49ers QB Sam Darnold and Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett.
- Denver isn’t bringing back veteran CB K’Waun Williams, who started the season at slot corner before getting hurt. (Chris Tomasson)
Chargers
Daniel Popper of The Athletic highlighted 13 bargain free agent options the Chargers could be interested in. Currently $23 million over the salary cap, Los Angeles won’t be able to give top-of-the-market deals to the stud free agents.
- With RBs Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley set to be free agents, Popper lists Ravens’ Gus Edwards, Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins, Vikings’ Alexander Mattison and Packers’ AJ Dillon as budget replacement options.
- Chargers C Corey Linsley is set to retire this offseason, and Popper thinks free agent centers like Seahawks’ Evan Brown, Commanders’ Nick Gates, Bears’ Lucas Patrick, Steelers’ Mason Cole, Rams’ Brian Allen or Ravens’ Sam Mustipher could be cost-effective replacements.
- With TE Gerald Everett hitting free agency, Popper names Seahawks’ Will Dissly or Broncos’ Adam Trautman as potential targets.
- Popper says the Chargers will need to bring in “multiple corners” this offseason, but he thinks Ravens’ Arthur Maulet makes sense for depth because the system new DC Jesse Minter runs stems from former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald’s defense.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano reiterates it is unlikely the Chargers will be able to keep all four of WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, OLB Khalil Mack and OLB Joey Bosa, so some news on that quartet is expected by Wednesday.
- Graziano lists Allen and Bosa as players the Chargers would prefer to keep and Williams and Mack as players Los Angeles would love to trade, but might have a hard time finding a market. He notes Los Angeles could have more of a trade market for Bosa than Williams and Mack.
- SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Chargers would be an ideal landing spot for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs.
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the Chargers are believed to be one of the serious suitors for Giants RB Saquon Barkley.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Raiders seem to make a ton of sense as a landing spot for Broncos QB Russell Wilson, especially because they’re not in a great spot to draft one picking at No. 13 overall.
