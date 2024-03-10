Free Agency Rumors: Josh Jacobs, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Mike Williams,Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Broncos

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic highlighted 13 bargain free agent options the Chargers could be interested in. Currently $23 million over the salary cap, Los Angeles won’t be able to give top-of-the-market deals to the stud free agents.

Raiders

  • ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Raiders seem to make a ton of sense as a landing spot for Broncos QB Russell Wilson, especially because they’re not in a great spot to draft one picking at No. 13 overall. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply