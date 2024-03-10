Free Agency Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
ESPN’s John Keim goes through the options Washington has in the draft with the number two overall pick. In a loaded QB draft, the Commanders will hope to come away with their franchise cornerstone.
- Keim believes the most likely scenario is to stay at number two overall where they can choose between LSU QB Jayden Daniels and North Carolina QB Drake Maye.
- Although the Commanders have $92 million in cap space to put talent around a rookie QB, GM Adam Peters says Washington won’t go all-in on a few players: “You want to build it responsibly so it’s sustainable. So spending on a bunch of high-level free agents is probably better in the short term, but are you better in the long term? Maybe, maybe not. Try to build where you can build the team … so you can be really good for a really long time.”
- SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks the Commanders are likely staying at No. 2 overall and taking a quarterback, but he believes they will “listen to offers” specifically with the Giants and Falcons to move down and take an offensive tackle instead.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Commanders are among the teams expected to be active in free agency looking for help at edge rusher.
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Tom Downey)
- The Commanders held formal Combine interviews with Oregon QB Bo Nix and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (Sam Fortier)
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano doesn’t expect the Cowboys to be particularly active in free agency with major budget constraints. He wouldn’t expect them to be in on a big-name running back unless the price drops significantly and adds re-signing RB Tony Pollard might be the more likely option.
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the Cowboys are interested in Giants RB Saquon Barkley but only at a certain price point.
Eagles
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the Eagles are interested in Giants RB Saquon Barkley but only at a certain price point.
Giants
ESPN’s Jordan Raanan highlights what the Giants can expect at some of their biggest decisions ahead of free agency and the draft.
- Raanan says the Giants “are expected to make a run” at some of the top guards on the market, and he specifically mentions Dolphins’ Robert Hunt, Lions’ Jonah Jackson and Patriots’ Michael Onwenu as names to watch.
- Raiders RT Jermaine Eluemunor worked with new Giants OL coach Carmen Bricillo in Las Vegas. Raanan believes they could look to sign Bricillo and move RT Evan Neal to a guard position.
- Raanan thinks backup QB Tyrod Taylor could be back, but he notes New York would look to 49ers QB Sam Darnold, Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs or Chargers QB Easton Stick for depth if Taylor doesn’t return.
- According to Raanan, the Giants adding a backup QB “would further solidify they’re dead serious” when it comes to taking a QB in the first round of the draft.
- On RB Saquon Barkley, one league source told Raanan New York doesn’t want to invest that much money for one running back.
- Raanan lists RBs like Colts’ Zack Moss, Commanders’ Antonio Gibson, Texans’ Devin Singletary or Vikings’ Alexander Mattison as more likely along with a draft pick.
- At edge rusher, Raanan says they “desperately want” to add a contributor and they will look for someone like Jets DE Bryce Huff or Bills DE Leonard Floyd or other “starting-caliber options.”
- Ending with free agent S Xavier McKinney, Raanan mentions it “seems the Giants are a little wary” about paying him top-of-market money.
- According to Art Stapleton, former Eagles S Kevin Byard is rumored to be a fit for the Giants because of his time spent with new DC Shane Bowen in Tennessee.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Giants have explored potentially adding either Cowboys RB Tony Pollard or Chargers RB Austin Ekeler.
- Raanan elaborated more on Barkley, noting his poll of league sources estimated the veteran would get a deal in the range of three years for $30 million.
- He says the Chargers, Ravens and Bears are believed to be serious suitors for Barkley, while the Eagles and Cowboys have interest but only at a certain price. He adds the Texans are lurking as well.
- If Barkley gets $10 million a year, Raanan believes that will be too much for the Giants to consider matching.
