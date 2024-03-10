Free Agency Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

ESPN’s John Keim goes through the options Washington has in the draft with the number two overall pick. In a loaded QB draft, the Commanders will hope to come away with their franchise cornerstone.

Keim believes the most likely scenario is to stay at number two overall where they can choose between LSU QB Jayden Daniels and North Carolina QB Drake Maye .

and North Carolina QB . Although the Commanders have $92 million in cap space to put talent around a rookie QB, GM Adam Peters says Washington won’t go all-in on a few players: “You want to build it responsibly so it’s sustainable. So spending on a bunch of high-level free agents is probably better in the short term, but are you better in the long term? Maybe, maybe not. Try to build where you can build the team … so you can be really good for a really long time.”

says Washington won’t go all-in on a few players: “You want to build it responsibly so it’s sustainable. So spending on a bunch of high-level free agents is probably better in the short term, but are you better in the long term? Maybe, maybe not. Try to build where you can build the team … so you can be really good for a really long time.” SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks the Commanders are likely staying at No. 2 overall and taking a quarterback, but he believes they will “listen to offers” specifically with the Giants and Falcons to move down and take an offensive tackle instead.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Commanders are among the teams expected to be active in free agency looking for help at edge rusher.

Washington State S Jaden Hicks had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Tom Downey)

had a formal Combine interview with the Commanders. (Tom Downey) The Commanders held formal Combine interviews with Oregon QB Bo Nix and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. (Sam Fortier)

Cowboys

ESPN’s Dan Graziano doesn’t expect the Cowboys to be particularly active in free agency with major budget constraints. He wouldn’t expect them to be in on a big-name running back unless the price drops significantly and adds re-signing RB Tony Pollard might be the more likely option.

might be the more likely option. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the Cowboys are interested in Giants RB Saquon Barkley but only at a certain price point.

Eagles

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the Eagles are interested in Giants RB Saquon Barkley but only at a certain price point.

Giants

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan highlights what the Giants can expect at some of their biggest decisions ahead of free agency and the draft.