Free Agent DE Justin Houston Has Offers From Multiple Teams, Planning To Play In 2021

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that free agent EDGE Justin Houston has offers from multiple teams and plans to play this season, even though he has yet to agree to a deal.

A few weeks ago, Jason La Canfora said that interest in Houston was heating up with at least four teams reaching out to the veteran.

La Canfora added Houston has turned down some recent offers and plans to play in 2021 for the right team at the right time.

Earlier this offseason, Houston had a visit with the Ravens.

Houston, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. He’s once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Houston appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 25 tackles, eight sacks, a forced fumble, and two recoveries.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.