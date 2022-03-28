Free Agent G Jesse Davis & CB Nate Hairston Visiting Vikings

Darren Wolfson reports that free agent G Jesse Davis and CB Nate Hairston are visiting with the Vikings on Monday.

Davis, 30, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho back in 2015. He was among Seattle’s roster cuts and eventually signed a future/reserve deal with the Jets.

The Dolphins signed Davis to their practice squad a year later and he’s been on their roster ever since. Davis finished out his three-year, $15 million contract that included $8.5 million guaranteed and was let go by the Dolphins this offseason.

In 2021, Davis appeared in 17 games for the Dolphins, making 16 starts for them.

