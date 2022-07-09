Free Agent LT Duane Brown Arrested On Gun Charges

TMZ Sports reports that free agent LT Duane Brown was arrested on gun charges at LAX airport in Los Angeles this weekend.

According to the report, Brown was arrested around 2 pm on Saturday after he allegedly tried going through TSA with a gun in his luggage.

TMZ adds that Brown’s bags were found to have a firearm inside and police were called immediately.

Brown is facing a charge of possession of a concealed firearm.

The Panthers reportedly had some interest in Brown, but that was back in March and there really hasn’t much buzz about him since then.

Brown, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

Brown played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021.

In 2021, Brown started all 17 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 37 offensive tackle out of 82 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2022 Free Agents list.