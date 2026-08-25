Free Agent OLB Haason Reddick Drawing Interest From Teams

Jordan Schultz reports free agent OLB Haason Reddick is drawing interest from multiple teams.

The veteran free agent pass rusher market has heated up lately, with Von Miller, Za’Darius Smith and Derek Barnett among those landing deals with Dallas, Atlanta and Cleveland, respectively.

Reddick, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026. Reddick signed a one-year, $14 million with Tampa Bay for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Reddick appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 31 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.