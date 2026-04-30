Free Agent RB Austin Ekeler Fully Cleared From Torn Achilles, Intends To Play In 2026

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports free agent RB Austin Ekeler is fully cleared for all football activities from the torn Achilles suffered last September.

Wilson adds Ekeler intends to play in 2026, and he is expected to draw “solid interest” around the league.

Ekeler, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the Commanders.

In 2025, Ekeler appeared in two games for the Commanders and rushed for 43 yards on 14 carries, along with five receptions for 38 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.