Free Agent RB Miles Sanders Was Arrested For DUI In June

Per Michael Guise of KDKA CBS, free agent RB Miles Sanders was arrested in Pennsylvania in June for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to Guise, court records show Sanders was arrested in Churchill Borough near Pittsburgh on June 8th, where he was found “in and out of consciousness” in the driver’s seat of a car in the middle of the road.

Per Guise, police said Sanders failed a field sobriety test, and marijuana was also found in the car.

Sanders worked out with the Raiders near the end of July this offseason.

Sanders, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.35 million rookie contract.

Sanders was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Panthers. He was due base salaries of $5.5 million and $4.3 million in the final two years of the deal.

The Panthers released Sanders last offseason, and he caught on with the Cowboys in March.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded 20 rushing attempts for 117 yards (5.9 YPC) and a touchdown, to go along with eight receptions for 30 yards (3.8 YPC).