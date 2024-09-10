Free Agent WR Hayden Hatten Suspended For Five Weeks

According to Aaron Wilson, free agent WR Hayden Hatten has been suspended for the next five weeks of the NFL season.

Hatten, 24, caught on with the Seahawks after going undrafted in 2024 out of Idaho.

He was among Seattle’s roster cuts and the reason for his suspension is currently unknown.

During his college career at Idaho, Hatten appeared in 45 games and caught 243 passes for 3,444 yards along with 33 touchdowns.

We will have more details on Hatten as they become available.