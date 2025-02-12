Free-Agent WR Kadarius Toney Arrested After Allegedly Strangling A Woman

According to TMZ, free agent WR Kadarius Toney was arrested last week over allegations that he strangled a woman.

Police documents indicate Toney was accused of putting his hand around a woman’s throat on January 14 in Georgia, squeezing “with enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe.”

TMZ mentions the alleged attack left the woman with red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes. Authorities also write Toney took the woman’s phone to prevent her from dialing 911.

The report notes Toney was booked to a Douglas County facility on February 6 on one charge of aggravated assault and one charge of obstructing 911 calls. His bail was set at $50,000.

Toney, 26, was drafted with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Florida. He was in the third year of a four-year, $13,719,509 rookie contract that included a $7,337,825 signing bonus when the Giants traded Toney to the Chiefs in 2022 for a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

The Chiefs declined his fifth-year option in 2024, setting him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025. However, he was cut coming out of the preseason. He later caught on with the Browns on the practice squad and was promoted to the active roster.

In 2024, Toney has appeared in three games for the Browns, rushing twice for a loss of four yards, failing to catch his only target, returning four punts for 44 yards and fumbling once.