Full Contract Details For Lamar Jackson

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson signed his contract today, marking the end of the most notable contract negotiation of the past couple years.

Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million deal that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid player in terms of average annual salary: $52 million a year.

After reportedly holding out for a fully-guaranteed deal, Jackson received a contract with a more conventional structure.

Via Pro Football Talk, Jackson received a signing bonus of $72.5 million, which is an NFL record. The years on his deal break out as follows:

2023 – $7.5 million base salary (guaranteed)

2024 – $14.25 million base salary, $17.5 million option bonus (guaranteed).

2025 – $20.25 million base salary, $22.5 million option bonus (guaranteed for injury, fully guaranteed March 2024)

2026 – $51.25 million base salary, $29 million guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed March 2025)

2027 – $51.25 million base salary

There are annual $750,000 roster bonuses in 2024-2027, with the bonus in 2024 guaranteed and the bonus in 2025 vesting into a guarantee in 2024.

The deal also includes a no-trade clause and a no-tag clause.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.