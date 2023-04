Georgia OLB Nolan Smith Visiting Cardinals

According to Aaron Wilson, Georgia OLB Nolan Smith is taking a top 30 visit with the Cardinals this week.

The Cardinals have the No. 3 pick, but have been doing their homework on players who generally are projected to come off the board much lower, lending some credence to the idea they are looking to move back.

Smith would be one of those guys. He’s projected to be a first-round pick but he could go anywhere from just inside the top ten to the very end of the round. This is his fifth reported visit.

Smith tore up the NFL Scouting Combine with an elite performance and is widely expected to be a first-round pick in the draft at the end of April.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Smith, 22, was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the nation when he committed to Georgia. He was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his senior season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Smith rated as his No. 11 overall player and No. 4 edge rusher. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to DE Samson Ebukam.

During his four-year college career, Smith recorded 110 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and three pass deflections in 30 career games.