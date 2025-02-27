Georgia S Malaki Starks Has Formal Combine Meetings With At Least 10 Teams

Georgia S Malaki Starks is widely seen as a potential first-round prospect in this upcoming draft class and vying to be the first safety off the board.
He’s had a busy week at the Combine so far with formal interviews scheduled with at least ten teams so far, based on various reports. The list includes:
- Bengals (Malik Wright)
- Bills (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Buccaneers (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Colts (Stephen Holder)
- Cowboys (Patrik Walker)
- Dolphins (Joe Schad)
- Falcons (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Giants (Art Stapleton)
- Panthers (Destin Adams)
- Raiders (Destin Adams)
Starks, 21, was a freshman All-American before being named to both the All-American and All-SEC teams in each of his final two seasons at Georgia.
During his three-year college career, Starks recorded 197 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six interceptions and 17 pass deflections.
