Georgia S Malaki Starks Has Formal Combine Meetings With At Least 10 Teams

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Georgia S Malaki Starks is widely seen as a potential first-round prospect in this upcoming draft class and vying to be the first safety off the board. 

Malaki Starks

He’s had a busy week at the Combine so far with formal interviews scheduled with at least ten teams so far, based on various reports. The list includes:

  1. Bengals (Malik Wright)
  2. Bills (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
  3. Buccaneers (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
  4. Colts (Stephen Holder)
  5. Cowboys (Patrik Walker)
  6. Dolphins (Joe Schad)
  7. Falcons (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
  8. Giants (Art Stapleton)
  9. Panthers (Destin Adams)
  10. Raiders (Destin Adams)

Starks, 21, was a freshman All-American before being named to both the All-American and All-SEC teams in each of his final two seasons at Georgia. 

During his three-year college career, Starks recorded 197 total tackles, six tackles for loss, six interceptions and 17 pass deflections. 

