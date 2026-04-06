Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Visiting Two Teams

According to Ian Rapoport, Georgia Tech QB Haynes King is taking 30 visits with the Panthers and Falcons this week.

He’s a potential late-round or undrafted candidate as a developmental quarterback in the upcoming class.

This will count as a local visit for Atlanta since Georgia Tech is in the metro area.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

King, 25, started his career at Texas A&M and was named the starter heading into his second season. He broke his leg in his second start and transferred to Georgia Tech following the conclusion of his third season. King started three years for the Yellow Jackets and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2025 along with first-team All-ACC.

During his six-year college career, King completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 9.486 yards, 65 touchdowns and 34 interceptions, adding 471 carries for 2,427 yards (5.2 YPC) and another 37 touchdowns in 46 career games.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.