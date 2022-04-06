Georgia WR George Pickens Has Top 30 Visits With Chiefs, Packers

According to Jeremy Fowler, Georgia WR George Pickens is taking an official top 30 visit with the Chiefs on Wednesday and will also visit the Packers on Thursday.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Pickens, 21, was a preseason All-America second-team pick selection by Walter Camp and was second-team pre-season All-SEC.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Lions WR Josh Reynolds.

During his three-year college career, Pickens appeared in 26 games and recorded 90 receptions for 1,347 yards ( 15.0 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

For more on the Pickens’ other pre-draft visits, check out our 2022 NFL Draft Visits Tracker.