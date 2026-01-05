Georgia WR Zachariah Branch Declaring For 2026 Draft

Jordan Schultz reports Georgia WR Zachariah Branch is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Branch, 21, was a five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked receiver in the 2023 recruiting class out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He committed to USC and spent two seasons there before entering the portal and committing to Georgia for his final season.

Branch earned All-SEC Second Team honors as a receiver in 2025 and All-SEC Third Team honors as a returner.

In his collegiate career, Branch appeared in 37 games over three seasons at USC and Georgia. He caught 159 passes for 1,634 yards and nine touchdowns and also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.