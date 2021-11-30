Giants Activate CB Logan Ryan, Place CB Darnay Holmes On IR

The Giants announced on Tuesday they have activated CB Logan Ryan from the COVID-19 list. New York also placed CB Darnay Holmes on injured reserve.

Logan Ryan has been activated. Darnay Holmes has been placed on Injured Reserve. 📰: https://t.co/vABkiweXok pic.twitter.com/DaDb0JIGq5 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 30, 2021

Ryan, 30, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.

In 2021, Ryan has appeared in nine games and recorded 72 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five pass defenses.