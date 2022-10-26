Giants Activating OL Nick Gates From PUP List

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are activating OL Nick Gates from the PUP list.

This is a huge step for Gates, as he had been recovering from a nasty leg injury that looked at one point like it might end his career.

Instead, he’ll be ready to suit up for the Giants and potentially win a job along their unsettled offensive line.

Gates, 26, wound up signing on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New York and has managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two seasons.

He later signed a two-year, $6.825 million extension with New York in August of 2020 and started all 16 games for the Giants at center.

He restructured his deal with the team after suffering a severe leg fracture in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

In 2020, Gates appeared in and started two games for the Giants at guard.