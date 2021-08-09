Giants Activating RB Saquon Barkley From PUP List

According to Paul Schwartz, the Giants plan to activate RB Saquon Barkley from the PUP list this week.

Barkley won’t play in this week’s preseason game or for the rest of the preseason, but he’ll return to practice as he works his way back from a knee injury to hopefully be ready for the season opener.

Barkley, 24, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus.

The Giants picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option worth $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season this past April.

In 2020, Barkley was limited to two games with a knee injury, tallying 34 yards on 19 carries and no touchdowns. He also accrued 60 yards on six total catches.