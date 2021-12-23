Giants Activating Three From COVID-19 List Including WR Kadarius Toney

Giants HC Joe Judge told reporters they are bringing three players off the COVID-19 list, including first-round WR Kadarius Toney, per Ralph Vacchiano.

Giants OLB Oshane Ximines and S J.R. Reed were the other two players cleared.

Toney, 22, was a one-year starter at Florida. He was a second-team All-American selection as a senior. The Giants drafted Toney with pick No. 20 overall.

Toney signed a four-year, $13,719,509 contract with the Giants that includes a $7,337,825 signing bonus. The Giants will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Toney has appeared in four games for the Giants and caught 35 passes for 392 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

During his college career at Florida, Toney caught 120 passes for 1,590 yards receiving to go along with 580 yards receiving and 14 total touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 38 games. He also totaled 324 kick return yards and 147 punt returns yards and one touchdown.