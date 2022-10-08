Giants Add Three To Active Roster Including QB Davis Webb

The New York Giants announced Saturday that they’ve signed DB Tony Jefferson to their active roster and elevated WR Marcus Johnson and QB Davis Webb for Week 5’s game against the Packers.

Webb, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. The team then re-signed him to a one-year futures contract but he was waived as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

Webb later caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season. He signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season but was later added to their practice squad.

In 2021, Webb appeared in one game for the Bills and had two carries for -3 yards.